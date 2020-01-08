UTRGV Ballet Español to offer performance of classical Spanish dance, flamenco - Brownsville Herald: Education

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

UTRGV Ballet Español to offer performance of classical Spanish dance, flamenco

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 10:45 am

UTRGV Ballet Español to offer performance of classical Spanish dance, flamenco Special to the Herald Brownsville Herald

The UTRGV College of Fine Arts Dance Program will host Spanish dance performances by the UTRGV Ballet Español, a group of dance majors focused on flamenco and other Spanish dances as part of their required dance performance courses, Jan. 23-25 at the Performing Arts Complex on the Edinburg Campus.

Ballet Español, under the direction of Sonia Chapa, provides students the opportunity to study a range of Spanish dance styles, including bailes folkloricos that represent different regions: flamenco, the art of the gypsies of Spain and its “palos” (forms), such as alegrías, tangos, solea, bulerías and siguiriyas.

The ballet also includes Escuela Bolera, a style of classical dance and music from the 18th and 19th centuries in which classical ballet principles of turnout combined typical Spanish arm movements with castanets and flamenco footwork and folkloric steps, to create classical Spanish dance works like “La Boda de Luis Alonso.” The Ballet Español presents formal public and school concerts every spring and smaller events on campus and for the community throughout the year.

The UTRGV Ballet Español also will present “Spanish Nights,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23; 2 p.m. and 7:30p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25; and 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, for public schools that have made reservations. All performances will be at the UTRGV Performing Arts Complex on the Edinburg Campus.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children, seniors and students with ID.

For more information, contact the Dance Program office (956) 665-2230 or utrgv.edu/dance or utrgv.ballet.espanol

Posted in on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 10:45 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]