UTRGV Ballet Español to offer performance of classical Spanish dance, flamenco

The UTRGV College of Fine Arts Dance Program will host Spanish dance performances by the UTRGV Ballet Español, a group of dance majors focused on flamenco and other Spanish dances as part of their required dance performance courses, Jan. 23-25 at the Performing Arts Complex on the Edinburg Campus.

Ballet Español, under the direction of Sonia Chapa, provides students the opportunity to study a range of Spanish dance styles, including bailes folkloricos that represent different regions: flamenco, the art of the gypsies of Spain and its “palos” (forms), such as alegrías, tangos, solea, bulerías and siguiriyas.

The ballet also includes Escuela Bolera, a style of classical dance and music from the 18th and 19th centuries in which classical ballet principles of turnout combined typical Spanish arm movements with castanets and flamenco footwork and folkloric steps, to create classical Spanish dance works like “La Boda de Luis Alonso.” The Ballet Español presents formal public and school concerts every spring and smaller events on campus and for the community throughout the year.

The UTRGV Ballet Español also will present “Spanish Nights,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23; 2 p.m. and 7:30p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25; and 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, for public schools that have made reservations. All performances will be at the UTRGV Performing Arts Complex on the Edinburg Campus.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children, seniors and students with ID.

For more information, contact the Dance Program office (956) 665-2230 or utrgv.edu/dance or utrgv.ballet.espanol