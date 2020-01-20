Underwater Robotics: Sea Perch Challenge tests STEM skills to kick off HESTEC

HESTEC launched a year of festivities on Friday with the annual SeaPerch Challenge, held at the Margaret M. Clark Aquatic Center in Brownsville.

Hosted by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the U.S. Navy, SeaPerch is an underwater robotics competition for high school students that is part of UTRGV’s annual Hispanic Engineering Science and Technology celebration, or HESTEC.

Through the use of remote operated vehicles, or ROVs, the students utilize STEM concepts to command their devices.

Los Fresnos High School placed first in this year’s competition, Roma High School placed second and Harlingen Early College High School, Team 2 placed third.

The first- and second-place winners now advance to the National SeaPerch Challenge, scheduled for May 30-31 at the University of Maryland.

Karen Dorado, UTRGV director of special programs, said SeaPerch is an annual event designed to boost science, technology, engineering and mathematics awareness in education.

“This competition has been part of HESTEC for many years, and we host it to be able to promote STEM fields and our university,” she said

High school students from across the Rio GrandeValley participated in this year’s event, which has three main components: the obstacle course, the challenge and the interview.

During the obstacle course, each team has two attempts to navigate its ROV device underwater through a variety of loops.

The challenge has teams place rings on different platforms underwater to accumulate points for each successful placement.

And for the interview, teams meet with UTRGV faculty and a U.S. Navy representative to discuss how they built their ROV devices.

REAL-LIFE ROBOTICS IN PRACTICE

Macario Guerra, coach of the Roma High School team, said students received their unassembled ROV device in December and began work on assembly.

Julie Hernandez and Ashley Magaña, juniors at Roma HS, said the most important knowledge acquired during the assembly process was the emphasis on teamwork and adjustments.

The event itself provided important lessons about maneuvering.

“The current will take the object you’re moving to the side during navigation, and if the vertical motors aren’t powerful enough, challenges will occur,” Hernandez said.

For more information on upcoming HESTEC events, contact Karen Dorado, UTRGV director of Special Programs, at Karen.Dorado@utrgv.edu.