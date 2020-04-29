TSC to provide students with college relief; Qualifying scholars to receive $400 in federal funding

Texas Southmost College will give $400 to each qualifying student to help them deal with the financial difficulties that were brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college received about $1.8 million in federal funding as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Higher Education Relief Fund.

The relief fund provides funding to institutions to provide emergency financial aid grants to students whose lives have been disrupted, many of whom are facing financial challenges and struggling to make ends meet, according to the official webpage of the Department of Education.

The requirements for students to receive funding in TSC are to have submitted a Federal Application For Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2019-2020 and/or the upcoming school year, be an active student, be a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen such as a U.S. permanent resident who has a valid Social Security number, if the student is a male between the age of 18 and 25 they have to be registered for selective service. Those eligible can expect to receive the money by May 9.

“We are trying to rapidly expedite the distribution of funds and TSC is using the FAFSA to confirm their eligibility criteria,” TSC President Jesus Roberto Rodriguez said in an interview. “If a student has not completed their FAFSA, we encourage them to do so immediately.”

Rodriguez said the funds can be used for expenses such as food, housing, course materials, technology, healthcare and childcare.

“We know that during this pandemic many of our students are facing financial hardships due to COVID-19,” he said. “(The funding) really is extremely helpful for our students and hopefully this can help them finish college, as we call it ‘Scorpion Strong’.”

Rodriguez said other assistance for students will be discussed during the TSC Board of Trustees meeting which will take place this Thursday.

The agenda for the meeting states consideration and possible action on full and/or partial waiver of tuition and fees for Summer 2020, consideration and possible action on waiving the TSC proctor fee for all dual credit students through August 31, 2020, consideration and possible action on crediting students for TSI testing fees through August 31, 2020 as long as students enroll in TSC for the Summer 2020 and/or Fall 2020 semesters.

“This CARES Act of the $400 for qualifying students is just one piece of the comprehensive CARE package that Texas Southmost College is putting together,” he said. “We are always looking into and pursuing ways to providing assistance to our students. ... Stay safe and hopeful, stay strong, stay Scorpion Strong.”

Thursday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be lives streamed on TSC’s website at www.tsc.edu .

