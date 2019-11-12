TSC to host Workforce Training Showcase Nov. 12

Texas Southmost College will host a Workforce Training Showcase from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the college’s ITEC Center, located at 301 Mexico Blvd. in Brownsville.

At TSC’s Workforce Training Showcase, community members will learn about a wide array of programs offered at TSC that will give them the opportunity to train for a new profession or upgrade their skills.

Theshowcase will feature programs for in-demand careers such as automotive, medical laboratory technology, industrial maintenance, information technology and more.

“The showcase will provide access to the many workforce programs offered at Texas Southmost College,” said Larry Rideaux, TSC vice president of student services. “The community will have an opportunity to speak with experienced advisors, faculty and staff about the various program options at TSC. Workforce programs are designed to prepare workers with the skills necessary for a specific type of job.”

TSC’s Transfer, Career and Employment Services Department is coordinating the showcase in collaboration with TSC’s Divisions of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, and Health Professions.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (956) 295-3463 or (956) 295-3414, or email scorpioncareers@tsc.edu.