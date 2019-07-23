TSC, San Benito CISD sign historic dual enrollment pact - Brownsville Herald: Education

TSC, San Benito CISD sign historic dual enrollment pact

Posted: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 4:53 pm

TSC, San Benito CISD sign historic dual enrollment pact

Texas Southmost College and San Benito CISD signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to implement a Dual Enrollment program for San Benito high school students during a signing ceremony in May at Veterans Memorial Academy.

“Texas Southmost College and our Board of Trustees are proud to have signed this historic agreement with San Benito CISD,” said Jesús Roberto Rodríguez, TSC President. “TSC and our Board of Trustees are working diligently with the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees and Superintendent Nate Carman to establish together a college-going culture throughout the San Benito school district and community. Dual credit will provide students the opportunity to earn college credit while saving their families’ money.”

TSC and SBCISD were already educational partners prior to signing the dual enrollment MOU. Previously, SBCISD only offered Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses to a limited population through TSC. SBCISD will now expand to include core academic courses to all of their eligible 9-12 grade students.

“Our students will have the opportunity to earn onethird of their bachelor’s degree before they graduate,”said Nate Carman, SBCISD superintendent. “When you look at Seated at center,

the tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars of student loan debt that many students have across the country, and the fact that our students will leave here with one-third of their college education completed, that makes a huge financial impact. It is a big savings for our students and their families.”

Posted in on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 4:53 pm.

