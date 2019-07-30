TSC’s Veterans and Military Services helps vets achieve their higher ed goals

Returning from military service and facing the newfound challenges of adjusting to home life was daunting for U.S. Army veteran and Texas Southmost College student Maria Osorio. As a veteran choosing to pursue higher education, it was difficult for Osorio to acclimate to the demands of college life.

However, the TSC Veterans and Military Services department provided an array of support servicesto ensureOsorio’s transition to college - and civilian life – was as smooth as possible.

Osorio has experienced firsthand the numerous areas of support and resources available to TSC students through the college’s Veterans and Military Services department.

TSC offers support to retired veterans, their spouses, and dependents of disabled veterans.Students can receiveassistance in filling out their admissions applications, completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), certifying and processing the GI bill and Hazelwood Act for tuition, and receive guided assistance with VA applications, and even VA Work-Study Allowances and opportunities.

Veterans at TSC can also take advantage of a computer lab and a lounge specific to the Veterans and Military Services department.

Partnering with Tropical Texas Behavioral Health, students have access to peer-to-peer meetings regarding different aspects of veteran and civilian life, such as navigating post-military civilian life, accessing the workforce, dealing with family dynamics, and much more. They are also introduced to a number of resources and non-profit organizations in the community that are designed to benefit veterans.

Osorio wasn’t the only person in her family to benefit from the veterans services offered at TSC.

Her husband and two sons are also students at TSC and have received assistance in navigating college life.Not just in education, but in how to use the other resources available as well.

Through the Veterans and Military Services, Osorio and her family have been introduced to several non-profit organizations, including Veteran Females United. She has gained access to meetings and workshops centered around transitioning to civilian life, covering topics such as financial assistance, balancing a budget, paying bills, interacting in social environments, creating a résumé, and balancing family affairs, among others.

“It’s a new reality,” Osorio says, detailing how transitioning to a civilian and college life can be jarring. But with the support provided by TSC’s Veterans and Military Services, students like Osorio can find assistance in both their education, and lifestyle.

For more information about TSC’s Veterans and Military Services, call (956) 295-3682 or visit tsc.edu.