TSC’s police academy prepares students for success in law enforcement

Standing in line with his fellow Criminal Justice Institute graduates in the lobby of the SET-B Lecture Hall at Texas Southmost College, James Hernandez awaited the start of the evening’s graduation ceremony attended by his family and friends.

As a military veteran, Hernandez felt a career in law enforcement was his next step and, after doing some research, chose to attend the TSCCriminal Justice Institute’s Basic Peace Officer course to provide the training and insight he would need as he pursued his career goals.

This is the right step in a yearlong journey, Hernandez reflects.

“This academy will prepare you for every aspect of law enforcement,” Hernandez said. “From the state exam to defensive tactics to driving, you get every tool you need to go out and succeed in a career in law enforcement.”

Students accepted into the TSC Criminal Justice Institute’s Basic Peace Officer course undergo a rigorous 772-hour program. During the course, students prepare for the Texas Peace Officer Certification (TCOLE) with training encompassing the variety of skills and academic knowledge needed for all peace officers.

Chief of Police for the Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) Police Department, Oscar Garcia, views the partnership with TSC as a key force multiplier for the Brownsville and Cameron County communities.

“I have seen firsthand the officers we are bringing on board to our police department,” said Garcia. “This academy produces well-rounded police officers who are community-oriented and understand the diversity of our area. This academy is spot on with the training, education, and tools needed to be successful in 21st century law enforcement.”

TSC engages with community partners to refine the CJI with an advisory board, which includes key members from the Brownsville Police Department, BISD, and other community organizations that provide valuable insight into the changing needs of the college’s service area.

Back in the lobby of the SET-B Lecture Hall, Hernandez begins to hear the soft swell of “Pomp and Circumstance.” As he and his fellow graduates begin their march to the stage, he recalls his father.

“My father is a 35-year veteran of law enforcement,” said Hernandez. “To follow in his footsteps as well as other family members brings me a great sense pride.

The next CJI Basic Peace Officer certification class at TSC begins Jan. 6, 2020.

To learn more about the TSC Criminal Justice Institute, call (956) 295-3724 or visit tsc.edu/wtce.