TSC’s police academy prepares students for success in law enforcement - Brownsville Herald: Education

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

TSC’s police academy prepares students for success in law enforcement

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 10:54 am

TSC’s police academy prepares students for success in law enforcement SPECIAL TO THE HERALD Brownsville Herald

Standing in line with his fellow Criminal Justice Institute graduates in the lobby of the SET-B Lecture Hall at Texas Southmost College, James Hernandez awaited the start of the evening’s graduation ceremony attended by his family and friends.

As a military veteran, Hernandez felt a career in law enforcement was his next step and, after doing some research, chose to attend the TSCCriminal Justice Institute’s Basic Peace Officer course to provide the training and insight he would need as he pursued his career goals.

This is the right step in a yearlong journey, Hernandez reflects.

“This academy will prepare you for every aspect of law enforcement,” Hernandez said. “From the state exam to defensive tactics to driving, you get every tool you need to go out and succeed in a career in law enforcement.”

Students accepted into the TSC Criminal Justice Institute’s Basic Peace Officer course undergo a rigorous 772-hour program. During the course, students prepare for the Texas Peace Officer Certification (TCOLE) with training encompassing the variety of skills and academic knowledge needed for all peace officers.

Chief of Police for the Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) Police Department, Oscar Garcia, views the partnership with TSC as a key force multiplier for the Brownsville and Cameron County communities.

“I have seen firsthand the officers we are bringing on board to our police department,” said Garcia. “This academy produces well-rounded police officers who are community-oriented and understand the diversity of our area. This academy is spot on with the training, education, and tools needed to be successful in 21st century law enforcement.”

TSC engages with community partners to refine the CJI with an advisory board, which includes key members from the Brownsville Police Department, BISD, and other community organizations that provide valuable insight into the changing needs of the college’s service area.

Back in the lobby of the SET-B Lecture Hall, Hernandez begins to hear the soft swell of “Pomp and Circumstance.” As he and his fellow graduates begin their march to the stage, he recalls his father.

“My father is a 35-year veteran of law enforcement,” said Hernandez. “To follow in his footsteps as well as other family members brings me a great sense pride.

The next CJI Basic Peace Officer certification class at TSC begins Jan. 6, 2020.

To learn more about the TSC Criminal Justice Institute, call (956) 295-3724 or visit tsc.edu/wtce.

Posted in on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 10:54 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]