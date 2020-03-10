TSC promotes literacy with Dr. Seuss Festival

From “Cat in the Hat” to “Green Eggs and Ham,” Texas Southmost College celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday with its annual Dr. Seuss Festival organized to promote literacy and give its students first-hand experience working with children and families.

In its fourth year, the festival was organized by TSC’s Child Care and Development, and Education programs to bring families together to promote and enhance the love of reading and a higher education.

And it was TSC students who created and executed the educational activities and games.

TSC Child Care and Development student Natalie Mares, who expects to graduate with a certificate this May, was tasked with creating an activity that would help a child develop social skills and meet language milestones.

The 19-year-old, along with a few peers, came up with a word-matching game. Cards with words such as “Do Not” were designed to match its contraction like “Don’t” which were glued to Dr. Seuss-themed characters.

“As a future educator my goal is to help our future generations grow and prepare them for a college education,” said the Brownsville native. “At the same time, events and opportunities like this help prepare me for my career and what to expect when I graduate. It allows me to practice my skills.”

The event which was open to the community was attended by more than 900 children and their families and also included a free book giveaway, snacks and story times led by a few of TSC’s top leadership – TSC President Jesús Roberto Rodríguez, and TSC Board of Trustees Chairwoman Adela Garza and Trustee Delia Saenz.

“I’m amazed at the amount of people who took the time to enjoy today’s event and promote reading to their children,” said Garza. “This is the community’s college and these children are the future and it’s important we instill in them now the love of reading and introduce them to a college setting so they’ll be ready when the time comes.”

Rodríguez said it is events like this that showcase TSC and how the college embraces the community and brings everyone together.

“TSC is the fabric of the community and we want people to feel welcomed and have a sense of belonging with they’re visiting our campus,” said Rodríguez. “And being able to expose our future Scorpions to our college and literacy at an early age allows them to grow and see TSC as the place to go.”

The Dr. Seuss Festival was held in conjunction with the Housing Authority of Brownsville and KVEO with participation from community partners, such as the Brownsville Fire Department, Brownsville Police Department, United Way and Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

“Every year our Dr. Seuss Festival gets bigger and we see more involvement. We can’t wait to see how much more this event will grow,” said Patricia Lozano, TSC Childcare and Development project coordinator and instructor. “Introducing a child to the love of reading is our goal and Dr. Seuss has played a part in that for so many years. Because if a child reads, think about ‘all the places they will go.’”

For more information about TSC and the programs it offers, visit tsc.edu.

Registration for Summer and Fall 2020 begins April 1.