TSC President connects with students at breakfast and lunch events

A key objective for Texas Southmost College is ensuring students establish a connection with not only faculty and staff, but with administration at all levels.

No one strives to forge these connections with students more than TSC President Jesús Roberto Rodríguez, who hosted Pizza with the President and Breakfast with the President events Sept. 24-25 at the Oliveira Student Services Center and the ITEC Center, respectively.

“I always look forward to attending these events each semester because they give me a chance to meet with students, get to know them, hear their stories, find out what’s on their minds, and how we can serve them better,” said Dr. Rodríguez. “We want students to feel at home at TSC. That is why we host events such as these so that we can provide students a welcoming environment that gives them a sense of belonging at the college.”

Both events gave students the opportunity to get to know Dr. Rodríguez and provide them an avenue for dialogue where they can express their expectations, hopes, and concerns about the college with the TSC president.

“I felt very privileged to get to know the president,” said Juan Lucio, a cadet in the TSC Police Academy. “It gives us the opportunity to have a better perspective of everything and get acquainted with the people who run the college.”

The events saw students coming together to meet TSC President Rodríguez, as well as other upper administration, faculty and staff throughout the college who strive to help students succeed.

“Dr. Rodríguez is a really good advocate for students,” said Maria Del Carmen Reyes, an Associate Degree Nursing major in the newly opened ADN program. “He wants us to be successful, not just for ourselves, but for the whole community to grow. It makes the students feel like they are heard and more than just a number. We are individuals, each of us has a story, and when the administration gets to hear us, they can really go out and advocate for student success.”