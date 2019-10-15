TSC President connects with students at breakfast and lunch events - Brownsville Herald: Education

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

TSC President connects with students at breakfast and lunch events

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 15, 2019 6:30 am

TSC President connects with students at breakfast and lunch events SPECIAL TO THE HERALD Brownsville Herald

A key objective for Texas Southmost College is ensuring students establish a connection with not only faculty and staff, but with administration at all levels.

No one strives to forge these connections with students more than TSC President Jesús Roberto Rodríguez, who hosted Pizza with the President and Breakfast with the President events Sept. 24-25 at the Oliveira Student Services Center and the ITEC Center, respectively.

“I always look forward to attending these events each semester because they give me a chance to meet with students, get to know them, hear their stories, find out what’s on their minds, and how we can serve them better,” said Dr. Rodríguez. “We want students to feel at home at TSC. That is why we host events such as these so that we can provide students a welcoming environment that gives them a sense of belonging at the college.”

Both events gave students the opportunity to get to know Dr. Rodríguez and provide them an avenue for dialogue where they can express their expectations, hopes, and concerns about the college with the TSC president.

“I felt very privileged to get to know the president,” said Juan Lucio, a cadet in the TSC Police Academy. “It gives us the opportunity to have a better perspective of everything and get acquainted with the people who run the college.”

The events saw students coming together to meet TSC President Rodríguez, as well as other upper administration, faculty and staff throughout the college who strive to help students succeed.

“Dr. Rodríguez is a really good advocate for students,” said Maria Del Carmen Reyes, an Associate Degree Nursing major in the newly opened ADN program. “He wants us to be successful, not just for ourselves, but for the whole community to grow. It makes the students feel like they are heard and more than just a number. We are individuals, each of us has a story, and when the administration gets to hear us, they can really go out and advocate for student success.”

Posted in on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 6:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]