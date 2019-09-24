TSC launches new Digital Library, welcomes new librarian

Texas Southmost College opened its new Digital Library at the beginning of the fall 2019 semester in the college’s Science, Engineering and Technology Building.

As part of the additional resources TSC’s new Digital Library offers, the college hired Nancy Bond to serve as its new librarian.

“We have a lot of great resources and resource assistance for students and faculty,” said Bond. “In addition to electronic resources, we also help with citation formatting, printing, copying, ordering articles and books, as well as providing classes on how to search catalogs and databases. Students can also access the library from home.”

Bond previously held library positions at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Avila University in Kansas City, and Park University in Parksville, Mo. She earned two master’s degrees, one in library and information science from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, and another in reading education from UMKC.

“We can help our students find other resources, obscure books, journals, as well as other databases that are available to our students such as the National Library of Congress. There are a lot of great resources with primary documents that we can assist students in finding that they may not be able to locate on their own.”

In addition, TSC’s Digital Library has charging stations available for students to charge their electronic devices, such as cellular phones and tablets. The library also offers iPhone and Android chargers, including C-type chargers for Samsung devices, for short-term loan to students so that they can recharge their electronic devices while they study.

“TSC’s Digital Library offers a lot more to our students than just a computer to conduct research,” said Bond. “We are here to answer their questions, including helping them find their way around campus. Students can study, collaborate on projects with other students, take a break and listen to music, or bring their lunch and eat while studying.”

TSC’s Digital Library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.