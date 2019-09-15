TSC launches community law classes

As part of Texas Southmost College’s continuing mission to engage its communities with new and innovative learning opportunities, the college now offers community law classes.

The series of lectures, known as Law & You, cover a diverse set of topics, such as immigration law, wills & estates, family law, and business law. Focusing on the Rio Grande Valley’s unique geographical and socio-economic position in relation to these topics, the lectures aim to bring the community face-to-face with legal professionals who can answer questions, and give general insight on these topics.

“TSC, as a community college, has an obligation to bring learning opportunities to our community so we decided to create a community law class,” said Felix Recio, a former United Statesmagistrate judge and TSC visiting scholar. “There’s an opportunity for us to tap our community resources and help spread education with these lectures throughout the semester.”

Emphasizing the importance of a knowledgeable community, Recio says individuals and groups will be able tounderstand their relationship with their government and the legislation affecting their lives by attending these lectures.

“The talks are in general terms so students and the community are able to ask questions and know their rights,” said Maria Estella Garcia Yzaguirre, a practicing immigration attorney and guest lecturer. “I hope people from the community are informed about their rights and what they can do within the law. If you are informed, you are not afraid and I think that’s important.”

The next community law class will be held on Sept. 21 and will discuss wills and estates. Family law will be the topic during the Oct. 19 class and business law will be discussed on Nov. 16. All community law classes are held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the TSC ITEC Center, located at 301 Mexico Blvd. in Brownsville.

For more information about upcoming Law & You community law classes, andhow to register, call (956) 295-3724 or email workforcetraining@tsc.edu.