TSC hosts job fair at ITEC Center

Texas Southmost College welcomed Valley residents to learn about employment opportunities with the college during the TSC Job Fair Sept. 21 at the ITEC Center.

“TSC is growing and it’s a wonderful place to work,” said Lissa Frausto, TSC’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “It’s a wonderful environment for our faculty and staff.”

The jobs offered within the institution during the fair ranged from tutors to faculty and staff, as well as upper administration positions.

“It was really friendly, very quick and to the point,” said Nicole Montiel, a job seeker at the fair. “I love that it was on a Saturday, very flexible with everyone’s schedule and open to the community.”

Employment at TSC offers several benefits including, but not limited to, retirement funding with Texas Teacher Retirement System, holidays, sick leave, and free tuition to college classes for employees and their dependents.

For more information about employment opportunities available at TSC, visit tsc.edu/jobs or call (956) 295-3777.