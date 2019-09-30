TSC hosted Floodplain Mitigation workshop for flood prevention - Brownsville Herald: Education

TSC hosted Floodplain Mitigation workshop for flood prevention

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 7:00 pm

TSC hosted Floodplain Mitigation workshop for flood prevention

Texas Southmost College hosted the Floodplain Mitigation Workshop Series presented by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Water Development Board and FEMA Region 6 Texas Recovery Office Sept. 18 at TSC’s Science, Engineering & Technology Building.

The workshop featured several sessions related to flood mitigation, map reviews for mitigation activities, and several agency presentations, and was attended by various representatives throughout Cameron County with the roles of emergency and floodplain managers, county and city engineers, and mitigation grant writers.

“Mitigation is not an island,” said Nathan Flores, Emergency Management Planner for the Cameron County Judges Office Division of Emergency Management. “It’s a composite of different factors in terms of different personnel and when they all work together, coordinate, collaborate, they can have ideas and brainstorm how to resolve some of these issues.”

The workshop focused on fostering a pro-active approach to reduce issues such as drainage, repetitiveness of flood damages, and mitigation or prevention through proper funding of county and municipal projects.

While the workshop primarily aimed toinform mitigation grant writers and certified floodplain managers, Flores stressed there were plenty of actions residents could take to increase their chances of success in a flood situation.

“People can do three things: make a plan, build an emergency supply kit, and stay informed throughout an incident,” said Flores. “Preparedness begins at home where everybody does their part so they can be better off when the moment arrives.”

For more information and resources, visit the administration section of the Cameron County website at co.cameron.tx.usand select Emergency Management to see newsletters, assistance websites, and contact information.

Posted in on Monday, September 30, 2019 7:00 pm.

