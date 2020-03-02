TSC honors boxing icon, Mr. Amigo Julio César Chávez

Texas Southmost College honored legendary boxing icon Julio César Chávez with a golden glove award Feb. 27 during TSC Amigofest 2020 hosted at the TSC Performing Arts Center.

Chávez was selected as this year’s Mr. Amigo for Brownsville’s Charro Days, a tradition that dates back to 1964, in which a Mexican citizen who has significantly contributed to the friendship of the United States and Mexico is honored.

“We are proud to welcome six-time world champion boxer Julio César Chávez, his family and the Mr. Amigo Association,” said TSC President Jesús Roberto Rodríguez. “Campeón, we are proud to welcome you to TSC, it is an honor and we thank you for your friendship.”

The golden glove award and an original piece of art painted by TSC student Alyssa Bono were presented to Chávez by TSC Student Government Association President Paola Lugo and Vice President Alondra Gonzalez.

“This award is to honor your Hall-of-Fame career and for being an inspiration for millions of people around the world,” said Lugo. “We hope that these gifts serve as a reminder to you and your family of the many friends you have here in Brownsville and across the Rio Grande Valley, and that you are always welcome here at TSC.”

The award stated, “TSC Amigo Fest, Mr. Amigo, Julio César Chávez, El Gran Campeón del Mundo, Orgullo de dos naciones.”

“When I got the news that I had received the title of Mr. Amigo I felt like I didn’t deserve it or could not accept it,” said Chávez. “I didn’t consider myself important enough. But now, I am so proud and happy. It’s truly an honor.”

During the presentation, TSC Board of Trustees Chairwoman Adela Garza reminisced about her time as a child, sitting with her father, watching Chávez’s boxing matches and shared her sentiments with Chávez.

“Thank you campeón on behalf of TSC, our board and our community,” said Garza. “You inspired many of us and still do today. Here in Brownsville we are humble people who like boxing and to be in your presence is an honor.”

Chávez’s boxing career spanned 25 years and he amassed a 107-6-2 record in 115 professional fights. He holds the record for most successful consecutive world title defenses, totaling 27; most title fights with 37; and most title fight victories with 31. His successful boxing career earned him a spot in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011.

Outside of the ring, Chávez, a former addict, is committed to helping those with addictions through two rehabilitation centers he established in Tijuana and Culiacán;and as an Ambassador of the National Addiction Prevention and Care campaign in Mexico.

Rodríguez said he is proud to continue the long-standing partnership with the Mr. Amigo Association.

“Those of us who live along the U.S.-Mexico border understand the friendship and historic traditions our two countries share,” said Rodríguez. “And we continue to celebrate those friendships, traditions and collaborations.”