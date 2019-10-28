TSC continues streak as fastest-growing college in Texas - Brownsville Herald: Education

TSC continues streak as fastest-growing college in Texas

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 8:30 pm

SPECIAL TO THE HERALD

With a persistent focus on affordability and support services to enhance student success, Texas Southmost College continues to set record-breaking enrollments. Student enrollment increased 21 percent over last fall—reaching 8,628 students.

“We are thrilled with the record-breaking enrollment we continue to experience at TSC,” said Dr. Jesús Roberto Rodriguez, TSC President. “We continue to build a college environment that is welcoming and gives a sense of belonging to our students and the community. That is reflected in our enrollment, which has seen exponential growth over the past several years to make TSC the fastest-growing college in Texas.”

The TSC board continues their active role in supporting innovations that open the doors to higher education for more students across the Lower Rio Grande Valley.

“We’re very excited about the enrollment growth,” said Adela G. Garza, TSC Board of Trustees Chairwoman. “TSC is providing several opportunities for our students and the community to pursue a higher education and a better quality of life for themselves and their families. We lowered tuition and fees, we are providing students with free transportation, the campus is bustling with events and activities, and the parking lots are full.”

Last June, the TSC Board of Trustees decreased tuition and fees to make the college the most affordable institution of higher education in the region. To further support students, the college recently expanded free bus service to include all routes citywide through Brownsville’s Bmetro.

In addition, this semester TSC began offering classes in Harlingen and launched a new digital library. These services build upon expanded online course offerings, as well as courses offered in the evenings and Saturdays to provide students with the flexibility they need to earn a college degree or certificate.

As a comprehensive community college, TSC offers a variety of educational opportunities to the community that include career and technical education that lead to associate degrees and certificates, transfer of college credits to a university, GED, continuing education and customized workforce training.

Posted in on Monday, October 28, 2019 8:30 pm.

