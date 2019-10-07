TSC celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with full slate of activities - Brownsville Herald: Education

TSC celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with full slate of activities

Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 9:00 pm

TSC celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with full slate of activities

The Hispanic Heritage Month festivities at Texas Southmost College kicked off with a full slate of student and community activities that coincided with Mexican Independence Day weekend.

The celebration began Sept. 14 with the Scorpion men’s soccer team home opener against Trinity University. The festive atmosphere at Scorpion Field was highlighted by TSC’s 4-1 victory over the Tigers.

Later that evening, TSC hosted the Mexican Consulate’s presentation of the annual Mexican Independence Day ceremony at the TSC Performing Arts Center that commemorated the 209th anniversary of Mexico’s independence. The celebration featured classical ballet folklórico, music performances, and mariachi. The event was free and open to the public.

During the event, Juan Carlos Cué Vega, the Consul General of Mexico in Brownsville, led the Mexican Independence Day ceremony on the TSC Performing Arts Center stage by shouting out the traditional “Grito de Dolores” as the sound of a church bell tolled throughout the auditorium. The traditional shout, or grito, recreates the cry for Mexico’s independence from Spain made in 1810 by Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a Roman Catholic priest, in the town of Dolores, located in the Mexican state of Guanajuato.

The following Monday, TSC students were treated to tacos and flavored aguas frescas, while enjoying a musical performance by Mariachi Sol Aztec and a ballet folklórico presentation by Grupo Folklórico Telpochcalli, during the college’s Mexican Independence Day celebration Sept. 16 in the North and South Hall Courtyard.

“This makes me love my country (Mexico) even more,” said Giselle Santos, a TSC student. “Celebrating dieciseis de septiembre makes me feel at home. (TSC) does all these activities and I love it all. It’s very welcoming.”

TSC’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration continued with Loteria Sept. 27 and Oct. 2 in the North and South Hall Courtyard, and Ritmos Latinos dance classes Sept. 30 at the Recreation Center, among other activities.

