TSC Board of Trustees recognize Scorpions men’s soccer club

The Texas Southmost College Scorpions men’s soccer club was recognized during the regular meeting of the TSC Board of Trustees Aug. 22 at the Gorgas Hall Board Room.

“We’re very excited about the upcoming season,” said Adela G. Garza, TSC Board Chair. “We’re proud of these talented student-athletes that will be representing Texas Southmost College, and the Rio Grande Valley, against teams from around the state.”

New Scorpions men’s soccer club head coach Mario Zamora was also presented during the board meeting. Zamora, who coaches the Brownsville Pace boys team, is not a stranger to Scorpions soccer. He was a defender and played for the Scorpions’ NAIA team from 2007-2009.

Zamora holds a professional “A” soccer license from the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and an “E” youth soccer license from the United States Soccer Federation (USSF).

“It’s great to come back to TSC as a coach after having been a player,” said Zamora. “It means a lot to me to be back here and to help these players excel, and continue to bring back the soccer tradition to TSC. Brownsville needs a team and soccer is the best sport to bring the community together.”

The Scorpions will compete in the South Conference of the Texas Collegiate Soccer League (TCSL) this season after having won the Developmental Conference title last year in their inaugural season with an undefeated record.

“We aspire to win the conference again this year,” said Zamora. “Now that we are in the first division, we also want to qualify to the regional conference. We have clear objectives and we have a lot of home grown talent on the team that can help us achieve them.”

The TSC men’s soccer club will open the season at home against Trinity University at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at Scorpion Field, located behind the Recreation Center at 2000 W. University Blvd. in Brownsville.

All Scorpions men’s soccer club matches are free and open to the public.

For more information about the TSC men’s soccer club and game schedule, call (956) 295-3710.