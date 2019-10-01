TSC, Bmetrosign agreement for free citywide bus service for students

Texas Southmost College and the City of Brownsville – Bmetro signed an agreement to expand bus transit service for TSC students citywide during a signing ceremony Sept. 17 at the college’s Gorgas Hall Board Room.

"We strive to do what is best for our students and being able to eliminate barriers for our students to get an education is a priority,” said Adela G. Garza, TSC Board of Trustees Chairwoman. “This is very exciting because the bus service willhelp our students get to class and wherever they need to go, like to their jobs.”

The bus transit service for TSC students began as a pilot program in January for the spring 2019 semester to address students’ transportation concerns.

"We were really concerned about students that were registering in the fall and not returning in the spring semester,” said Dr. Tony Zavaleta, TSC Board of Trustees Secretary. “What we found out was that it wasn't because of their grades or that they had to work, it was because they couldn't get to class. They did not have transportation. This agreement is so significant between TSC, the City of Brownsville and Bmetro because it will allow any TSC student that needs to come to class, and go to work, to get on the bus and get there."

TSC students can use all fixed-route services free of charge by providing a valid TSC student identification card. The service will end on Aug. 28, 2020.

"This has been a long time coming,” said City of Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez. “When I was on the TSC Board of Trustees, we had students calling some of us and saying, 'if only I could get to school, then I would be able to take classes.' This really is an impediment. The reality of our economics down here is such that some students really could not get to school unless they had reliable transportation. Thanks to this signing, we are able to provide that access to students.”

For bus route information on TSC’s free citywide transit service for TSC students, visit www.bmetro.cob.us.