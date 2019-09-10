TSC awarded $489K grant to establish fast-track workforce education programs - Brownsville Herald: Education

TSC awarded $489K grant to establish fast-track workforce education programs

Posted: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 8:30 am

Posted: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 8:30 am

Texas Southmost College was awarded a $489,652 Texas Talent Connection grant by the Texas Workforce Investment Council to support the Texas Shared Prosperity Initiative.

TSC will collaborate with industry partners to design two new programs for high-demand occupations by providing training, certification, and employment in the construction and marine industries as insulators and marine shipfitters.

In partnership with the Cameron County Court System, TSC will recruit 100 participants over the next year from the pre-trial diversion program and train themfor these occupations.

“The Texas Shared Prosperity Initiative will target high-demand occupations all along Texas’ Gulf Coast,” said Dr. Jesús Roberto Rodríguez, TSC President. “This funding allows us to add to our catalog of fast-track training programs, rapidly transforming the workforce to enhance economic development and preparing participants for employment in just two weeks.”

“We have seen how these fast-track workforce education programs change lives,” said Dr. Joseph Fleishman, associate vice president of instruction for workforce development and project director for the initiative. “Our Industrial Scaffolding program, which is similar in design, has 100 percent job placement rate. Participants graduate on a Friday and report to their new job site on Monday.”

The initiative is aligned with the goals of the Texas Workforce Investment Council’s mission to support innovative education and workforce skills training programs that lead to successful job placement, increased wages, and improved job retention, as well as programs serving workforce populations with special needs.

