TSC and Texas A&M: Higher Ed Partners Work to Advance the Region

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – A luncheon of the RGV Partnership, a consortium of Valley business leaders, last week brought together higher education partners Texas A&M and Texas Southmost College.

Texas Southmost College was a platinum sponsor of the event held to welcome Aggie Chancellor John Sharp who unveiled plans for expansion of four-year degree programs in the Rio Grande Valley.

At the podium, Chancellor Sharp took time to recognize the TSC partnership on the Texas A&M – Chevron Engineering Academy at TSC, an innovative co-enrollment program that provides students with a pathway to an engineering degree at Texas A&M University.

“I want to thank our community college partner - Texas Southmost College. This program gives our students a great opportunity at an engineering career while allowing them to stay home, be closer to family and save money,” said Chancellor Sharp.

Sharp also thanked the TSC Board of Trustees for their vision and leadership under the direction of TSC Chair Adela Garza.

“This has been a wonderful collaboration of two great institutions,” said Garza. “We look forward to the opportunity to work together on other projects including the workforce development of our region and the Port of Brownsville.”

The Texas A&M-Chevron Engineering Academy is one of the many innovative projects supported by TSC’s Board of Trustees and the TSC administration.

“We will work with, and partner with, any institution for the greater good of our community, our region and, especially our students,” said President Jesus Roberto Rodriguez. “We look forward to our continued academic collaboration at our college and workforce development at the Port of Brownsville.”

TSC has working collaborations or Memorandums of Understanding with multiple colleges, universities, businesses and institutions in the U.S. and Mexico.

For more information about the Texas A&M – Chevron Engineering Academy, call (956) 295-3594 or email engineeringacademy@tsc.edu.