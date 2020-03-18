Triumph Public High Schools extends Spring Break schedule

Triumph Public High Schools officials have announced the temporary closure and extended Spring Break schedule of Triumph Public High Schools in McAllen, Mercedes, San Benito and Brownsville.

"Because of the rapidly evolving nature of this situation and out of an abundance of caution, Triumph Public High Schools (El Paso, Laredo, Lubbock, Rio Grand Valley) is joining other districts in extending our closure of campus classrooms through Friday, April 3," said superintendent Frances Berrones-Johnson.

She added students and parents should, if they have not already done so, plan for long-term closures of schools.

Berrones-Johnson said Triumph is working to implement remote instruction. We will continue to update the school website.