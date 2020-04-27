Top Los Fresnos senior accepted at 3 Ivy League schools, chooses Harvard

Connor Sponsler, the top-ranked student at Los Fresnos High School, had to decide whether to accept offers from Ivy League universities Columbia, Harvard or Yale.

Sponsler, son of Henry and Terri Sponsler, chose Harvard.

"All of the colleges which I applied to and I was accepted by have wonderful programs in the sciences. Harvard is the one I believe will best help me achieve the future I want for myself,” he said. “Harvard is consistently ranked as having one of the best physics programs, if not the best, in the nation and offers substantial opportunities for undergraduate research.”

Sponslerapplied to 13 colleges and was also accepted to The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Colorado-Boulder in addition to Columbia, Harvard and Yale.He plans to double major in mathematics and physics at Harvard, complete his master’s degree there and intends to get his doctorate in theoretical physics.

“ I have always been passionate about mathematics and physics and they go hand in hand,” he said.

Sponslerwas one of many Los Fresnos High School students who achieved excellence in Advanced Placement courses and helped LFHS gain the College Board’s 2020 AP District of the Year recognition in February. He scored a 5 on five AP tests and a 4 on two others. His PSAT score was 1480 and SAT superscore was 1580.

Sponslerwas named a 2019 AP Scholar with Distinction and was named a 2019 National Merit Scholar Finalist earlier this spring.

Sponsler, who carries a Brown Belt in Kuk Sool Won, is also a talented musician.

He plays the violin, viola, bassoon and saxophone and was named to the All-Region Band on bassoon in middle school. He was also named to the All-Region Orchestra on Violin four times since seventh grade and was Principal Second Violinist All-Region Orchestra as a senior.

He has played the violin since fourth grade.Sponslercredits his AP teachers who for having laid a strong foundation and treating him and other AP students with respect as college students.

Teachers Misty Heredia, Hector Peñaflor and Jose Pesina have "constantly supported me in my desire to discover and create new things, which is a large part of what makes me want to become a theoretical physicist,” Sponsler said.

“ Often I try to solve complex mathematical or physics problems that I’ve found online or come up with myself. All of them have always been willing to entertain my curiosity.”

Sponslerbecomes the sixth LFHS student in the last three years to be accepted to an Ivy League university.

Others were Nico Valencia, Columbia, in 2020, Juan Pablo Alvarado, Princeton, Jose Carlos, Columbia, and Enrique Valencia, Yale, all in 2019, and Joriam Parra, Harvard, in 2018.

After completing his education at Harvard, Sponsler hopes to work for a university doing research and possibly teach a graduate course in theoretical physics.

“ I want to be in the position to tackle some of the great problems in physics today and in the future,” he said.