Together Apart: Los Fresnos distributes graduation regalia

The Los Fresnos High School Class of 2020 took the first steps Tuesday toward graduation ceremonies tentatively scheduled for May 30 at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium in Los Fresnos.

A steady stream of cars, trucks and SUVs made its way through a curbside distribution line at LFHS to collect caps, gowns and other regalia for the ceremony. Class members completed an activity that in a normal year would have taken place gradually during lunch hour. Many had already paid for their pertinent items, others did so as school officials presented them with a graduation kit complete with yard sign designating them as a member of this year’s graduating class.

Everyone wore facial masks in compliance with Cameron County regulations.

Brenda Garcia, a powerlifting state qualifier, said she had been looking forward to the state meet and signing day for the University of Texas-San Antonio, where she received a scholarship.

“ The state meet got cancelled and I got an email from UTSA saying they can’t wait to see me,” Garcia said. “I can’t wait to see them.”

All because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has restricted school activities in Los Fresnos and statewide to distance learning from home.

Principal Justin Stumbaugh personally handed the box containing cap and gown to many of the students.

“ It’s good to see the kids,” he said. “We haven’t seen them in over a month.” Since March 23, school administrators have been working at schools, while teachers and students shelter at home and conduct educational activities from there.

“ It’ not the same as everyone working at school,” Stumbaugh said. “We’re making sure the students stay on top of their grades and giving them some encouragement. I’m just grateful to see all the kids. It gets lonely. ... The teachers are teaching from home but it’s hard. They’re using Zoom lessons. We’re basically adjusting education on the fly, socially, academically and technologically.”

Parent Mario De Los Santos picked up graduation materials for son Jose De Los Santos, saying he was “very proud and very grateful for what the school is doing for the students considering the situation.”

Similarly, Clarisa Oyervidez said the whole process of picking up caps and gowns had been “very easy, very smooth and very efficient” even though the whole thing made her “kind of sad.”

Tuesday’s on-site distribution was completely voluntary. Another option was for students to have the items shipped to them via the U.S. Postal Service.

LFHS has scheduled alternative graduation dates of June 20, July 18 and Aug. 8, “subject to the lifting of shelter-in-place orders and the ability to keep the community safe.”

