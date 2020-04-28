Together Apart: Los Fresnos distributes graduation regalia - Brownsville Herald: Education

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Together Apart: Los Fresnos distributes graduation regalia

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 8:00 pm

Together Apart: Los Fresnos distributes graduation regalia By GARY LONG Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Los Fresnos High School Class of 2020 took the first steps Tuesday toward graduation ceremonies tentatively scheduled for May 30 at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium in Los Fresnos.

A steady stream of cars, trucks and SUVs made its way through a curbside distribution line at LFHS to collect caps, gowns and other regalia for the ceremony. Class members completed an activity that in a normal year would have taken place gradually during lunch hour. Many had already paid for their pertinent items, others did so as school officials presented them with a graduation kit complete with yard sign designating them as a member of this year’s graduating class.

Everyone wore facial masks in compliance with Cameron County regulations.

Brenda Garcia, a powerlifting state qualifier, said she had been looking forward to the state meet and signing day for the University of Texas-San Antonio, where she received a scholarship.

“ The state meet got cancelled and I got an email from UTSA saying they can’t wait to see me,” Garcia said. “I can’t wait to see them.”

All because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has restricted school activities in Los Fresnos and statewide to distance learning from home.

Principal Justin Stumbaugh personally handed the box containing cap and gown to many of the students.

“ It’s good to see the kids,” he said. “We haven’t seen them in over a month.” Since March 23, school administrators have been working at schools, while teachers and students shelter at home and conduct educational activities from there.

“ It’ not the same as everyone working at school,” Stumbaugh said. “We’re making sure the students stay on top of their grades and giving them some encouragement. I’m just grateful to see all the kids. It gets lonely. ... The teachers are teaching from home but it’s hard. They’re using Zoom lessons. We’re basically adjusting education on the fly, socially, academically and technologically.”

Parent Mario De Los Santos picked up graduation materials for son Jose De Los Santos, saying he was “very proud and very grateful for what the school is doing for the students considering the situation.”

Similarly, Clarisa Oyervidez said the whole process of picking up caps and gowns had been “very easy, very smooth and very efficient” even though the whole thing made her “kind of sad.”

Tuesday’s on-site distribution was completely voluntary. Another option was for students to have the items shipped to them via the U.S. Postal Service.

LFHS has scheduled alternative graduation dates of June 20, July 18 and Aug. 8, “subject to the lifting of shelter-in-place orders and the ability to keep the community safe.”

glong@brownsvilleherald.com

More about

Posted in on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 8:00 pm. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

TV Guide

Brought to you by Ebony Lake.



Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]