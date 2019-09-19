10th Annual LAF 5K Walk Run for Fun set Oct. 19

Registration is under way for the 10th Annual Leo Aguilar Foundation and Los Fresnos CISD 5K Walk/Run for Fun Saturday, Oct. 19 at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium.

Proceeds from the race will go to the Leo Aguilar Foundation Scholarship Fund, whose sole purpose is to award scholarships to Los Fresnos High School graduates – a tradition that has continued since the 1980s.

About 300-400 adult walkers and runners and about 300-400 student runners are expected to participate. The school with the most participants will receive the traveling trophy.

Entry fee is $20 for adults, $10 for middle school students and $5 for elementary school students. Onsite registration begins at 7 a.m., and the race begins at 8 a.m. Early registration is available online at the Foundation's website www.leoaguilarfoundation.org.

Awards will be presented to the top overall male and female participants, as well as the top three finishers in 11 age divisions: 6-10 years of age, 11-14, 15-18, 19-25, 26-30, 31-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, and 80+.

The 3.1-mile event begins at the stadium and continues east down Texas Highway 100. For a stretch of 1.2 miles during the event, the four-lane highway is reduced to two lanes. The westbound lanes are closed as walkers and runners go east to St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, where they will turn around and head back to the stadium.

The Los Fresnos Police Department and the Department of Public Safety will close off two lanes of Texas Highway 100 at about 7:45 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions for about two hours.

For more information, visit the foundation website at www.leoaguilarfoundation.com, or contact Joey Aguilar at 682-559-1985.