10th Annual LAF 5K Walk Run for Fun set Oct. 19 - Brownsville Herald: Education

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

10th Annual LAF 5K Walk Run for Fun set Oct. 19

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, September 19, 2019 9:00 pm

10th Annual LAF 5K Walk Run for Fun set Oct. 19 Special to The Herald Brownsville Herald

Registration is under way for the 10th Annual Leo Aguilar Foundation and Los Fresnos CISD 5K Walk/Run for Fun Saturday, Oct. 19 at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium.

Proceeds from the race will go to the Leo Aguilar Foundation Scholarship Fund, whose sole purpose is to award scholarships to Los Fresnos High School graduates – a tradition that has continued since the 1980s.

About 300-400 adult walkers and runners and about 300-400 student runners are expected to participate. The school with the most participants will receive the traveling trophy.

Entry fee is $20 for adults, $10 for middle school students and $5 for elementary school students. Onsite registration begins at 7 a.m., and the race begins at 8 a.m. Early registration is available online at the Foundation's website www.leoaguilarfoundation.org.

Awards will be presented to the top overall male and female participants, as well as the top three finishers in 11 age divisions: 6-10 years of age, 11-14, 15-18, 19-25, 26-30, 31-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, and 80+.

The 3.1-mile event begins at the stadium and continues east down Texas Highway 100. For a stretch of 1.2 miles during the event, the four-lane highway is reduced to two lanes. The westbound lanes are closed as walkers and runners go east to St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, where they will turn around and head back to the stadium.

The Los Fresnos Police Department and the Department of Public Safety will close off two lanes of Texas Highway 100 at about 7:45 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions for about two hours.

For more information, visit the foundation website at www.leoaguilarfoundation.com, or contact Joey Aguilar at 682-559-1985.

Posted in on Thursday, September 19, 2019 9:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]