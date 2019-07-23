Texas Southmost College provides students transfer and career services

Diana Rodriguez had a plan. She knew she wanted to go to a four-year university and get her degree in education.

Like many plans she decided to take the first step towards her goal and complete her core credits at Texas Southmost College. As Rodriguez was finishing her core classes and getting ready to look at her next step, she realized she needed help deciding where to go after graduating from TSC.

She decided to visit the college’s Transfer Career & Employment Services department located at the Camille Lightner Center to seektheguidancesheneeded on which university she should transfer to become an elementary teacher.

The TCES department helps students achieve their career goals whether it’s transferring to a four-year university or going straight into the workforce after graduating from TSC.

“We help students focus on their interests, strengths and personality types through career assessments and success facilitating sessions,” said TCES Coordinator Rene Valdez. “Also, we have the ability to get them to develop an individual success plan.”

The TCES department hosts several job and career readiness workshops, as well as résumé building assistance, mock interviews, career development guidance and assistance with transferring to fouryear universities.

TSC has partnerships with business and industry for students interested in entering the workforce after graduation. Some businesses that have partnered with the college’s TCES department include Lawler and Associates Law Firm, Brownsville PUB, the Houston Police Department, the Brownsville Police Department, South Texas Rehabilitation Hospital and Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Students who would like to continue their education by transferring their credits to a four-year university can easily do that as well. Among the universities the TCES department works closely with include UTRGV, UT-San Antonio, Lamar University, Texas A& M University-Kingsville and Texas State University.

Victor Villarreal, a former TSC student, was like many students that were still deciding what career was best suited for him.

Villarreal first enrolled at TSC to pursue a career in technology,butwiththeguidance of the TCES department he decided to switch degree plans and study criminal justice.

“I felt that technology was not for me and I didn’t feel comfortable with that decision,” Villarreal said. “I met with Mr. Rene Valdez and I listened to his advice. He helped me find the right career for me.”

Since transferring from TSC, Villarreal has earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in psychology, and is taking online classes to pursue his master’s degree in business administration at Western Governors University located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

With the help of the TCES staff, Rodriguez is heading to UTSA in the fall where 100 percent of her class credits will be transferred.

“I think I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for them because they really helped me,” Rodriguez said. “I would encourage students to go. Everyone needs help when they’re transferring out of TSC so I think it’s a great office from start to finish.”

For more information about TSC’s Transfer, Career and Employment Services, call (956) 295-3463 or visit tsc.edu/tces.