Sunrise Rotary Club donates $4K for TSC student scholarships

The Brownsville Sunrise Rotary Club donated $4,000 to Texas Southmost College for student scholarships during the Sept. 19 regular meeting of the TSC Board of Trustees at the Gorgas Hall Board Room.

“We’re grateful to the Sunrise Rotary Club for their donation and continued support as one of TSC’s community partners,” said Adela G. Garza, TSC Board of Trustees Chairwoman. “Their donation will help our students, through scholarships, to continue to pursue their dream of a higher education.”

The Brownsville Sunrise Rotary Club was founded in 1986 and has been providing scholarships for TSC students over the past few years.

“We’ve been doing this for several years and will continue to do so because education is a cornerstone for anyone to get out of poverty, especially for the majority of the kids in the Valley,” said Raul Garcia, Brownsville Sunrise Rotary Club president. “They can start at TSC, move on to get better jobs or continue their higher education by transferring to a four-year university.

“The rotary club is part of the community so we are like an extension of the community college,” added Garcia. “We’re a community service organization and we’re happy to be able to help students through our donations to TSC so that the college can continue to help students through scholarships.”

For more information about TSC scholarships, or how to donate, call (956) 295-3679 or email scholarships@tsc.edu.