Students participate in Lone Star Leadership Academy

Posted: Thursday, August 8, 2019 11:00 pm

Students participate in Lone Star Leadership Academy Special to The Herald Brownsville Herald

Three Los Fresnos CISD students were among 1,072 participants in the Education in Action’s 2019 Lone Star Leadership camps held at three sites this summer.

Camps were held in San Antonio, Dallas and Houston for students in grades 4-8 who were selected based on demonstrated academic success and leadership ability, an educator recommendation, and involvement in school/community activities.

Students are nominated by their respective counselors to participate in the week-long camps.

Los Fresnos CISD students included:

>>Maybe Esquivel, 8th grade, Resaca Middle School: Houston/Galveston

>>Anthony Hernandez, 6th grade, Resaca Middle School: Dallas/Fort Worth

>>Derrick Hernandez, 4th grade, Rancho Verde Elementary, Dallas/Fort Worth

During the five-day, four-night overnight camps, students developed leadership skills while learning about Texas history and current events. Participants experienced what they learn in school through visits to notable and historically significant Texas sites in the San Antonio/Austin, Houston/Galveston and Dallas/Fort Worth areas.

The Lone Star Leadership Academy provides students a unique opportunity to learn about Texas leaders.. Participants discuss what they learn, complete problem-solving and decision-making simulations, exercise creativity, and practice presentation skills in Leadership Groups.

Posted in on Thursday, August 8, 2019 11:00 pm.

