Scorpions men’s soccer club opens season Saturday against Trinity University

The Texas Southmost College Scorpions men’s soccer club will kick off the 2019 Texas Collegiate Soccer League season against Trinity University in the home opener at 3 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Scorpion Field, located behind the Recreation Center.

TSC’s opening match against Trinity will mark the Scorpions’ debut in the South Conference of the TCSL. TSC has seven returning players from last season’s championship club and will compete against Incarnate Word, the University of Texas San Antonio, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, Northwest Vista College and Trinity.

“The start of the season is something that we’ve been waiting for since we began practice,” said Mario Zamora, Scorpions men’s soccer club head coach. “It’s our first opportunity to show the work we’ve done in practice prior to the start of the season. Our objective is to start off on the right foot and win the three points at home. I’m very excited about the team and the beginning of the season. The players have been training very hard to represent TSC and our community.”

Last season, the Scorpions won the TCSL Developmental Conference with an undefeated record.

The Scorpions’ home opener against Trinity on Saturday will be the first of three home games for TSC.

TSC will also host Northwest Vista on Oct. 5 and UTSA on Oct. 6.

All home games will be played at 3 p.m. and are subject to change.

For more Information about the Scorpions men’s soccer club at TSC, call (956) 295-3709.