Scorpion Registration Rally set for Aug. 14 at TSC

Posted: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 10:49 am

Scorpion Registration Rally set for Aug. 14 at TSC SPECIAL TO THE HERALD Brownsville Herald

Texas Southmost College will host a Scorpion Registration Rally on Aug. 14, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Oliveira Student Services Center to continue to help students register for the fall 2019 semester. Students will have the opportunity to receive assistance with admissions, financial aid, advising, testing, veterans and military services, and registration.The fall semester begins Aug. 26.

During TSC’s Scorpion Registration Rally, students and their families will also be able to enjoy free food and refreshments, games,giveaways, and music. “The registration rally is in addition to the extended hours that TSC will be offering in August,” said Larry Rideaux, TSC vice president of student services. “It’s a fun registration

event with a party-like atmosphere that, in addition to receiving assistance to register for fall classes, it gives students a glimpse at TSC’s college experience. TSC provides an enriching college experience on a beautiful campus that is second to none.”

Students that register for the fall 2019 semester during the Scorpion Registration Rally will also receive a free TSC t-shirt.

Conveniently located off International Blvd., all of TSC’s admissions and registration services are located at the college’s one-stop-shop, located at the Oliveira Student Services Center.

For more information about TSC and how to register for fall classes, visit tsc.edu/apply.

