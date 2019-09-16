Remembrance Day ceremony at TSC emphasizes service, compassion

To honor the memory of the lives lost 18 years ago in the tragic events of September 11, 2001,Texas Southmost College hosted its annual Remembrance Day Ceremonyat the Oliveira Student Services Center.

The ceremony featured the presentation of colors by the Brownsville Fire Department Color Guard and Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon was the ceremony’s keynote speaker.

“Today is a day about service and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Sheldon. “We are here to honor all the first responders, members of the armed forces, and regular everyday members of the community who came together in unity for the safety and well-being of our great country.”

TSC students, faculty, staff, administration and community members filled the second floor of the Oliveira Student Services Center and listened to the final words of United Airlines Flight 175 passenger Brian Sweeney to his wife Julie served as a reminder that these events happened to regular, everyday citizens.

“It means a lot that TSC recognizes today’s significance and brings awareness so people can appreciate those who saved lives and the families impacted by those who were lost,” said Edith Peña, a second-year TSC emergency medical science student. “As a first responder, today reminds me I’m part of something bigger than myself. We go out on medical emergency calls and change a person’s life by helping them during a tough time, and we make a big difference in service to the community.”

As the ceremony concluded, the crowd joined in singing “America the Beautiful” by Katharine Lee Bates,lead by Yahaira Guerra, TSC alumna.

“These ceremonies serve as a reflection of why we are here and what service truly means,” Sheldon said. “On this day, be kind and find a way to serve and support each other.”