Recreation Center offers mental and physical wellness to students

In an effort to address physical fitness and to also give mental health its fair share of attention, the TSC Recreation Center now offers Mindful Mondays and Wellness Wednesdays once a month aimed at fostering improved mental well-beingand increasing the availability of physical wellness checks, respectively.

Mindful Mondays take place on the first Monday of every month between noon and 2 p.m. in the Recreation Center lobby and highlights a different mental health issue each month.

“We initiated Mindful Mondays to help our students increase their awareness when it comes to their mental health,” said Agnelia Hernandez, TSC Recreation Center coordinator of intramural sports. “Each month we target a specific factor affecting mental health. September is suicide prevention awareness, October is mental health illness awareness, November will focus on Acts of Kindness or World Kindness Day and December is stress management for final exams.”

Each occurrence of Mindful Monday has a different activity associated with the month’s theme. During the month of September for suicide prevention awareness, participating students wrote supportive words to share on a Wall of Encouragement that were featured prominently in the Recreation Center lobby for other students who may need to see an uplifting message.

A continuing wellness check event the Recreation Center has conducted for several years, Wellness Wednesday, encourages TSC students and employees, along with community members, to track their fitness. The event occurs every first Wednesday of the month from noon to 2 p.m. in the Recreation Center Multipurpose Room.

“An important part of physical fitness is awareness of your body’s wellness,” said Gilberto Lopez, TSC Recreation Center intramural sports specialist. “We have had students come in who were not aware that their blood pressure was high or their glucose levels were irregular, and we feel it is essential to keep track of these health factors as you work to improve your body.”

Screenings offered at Wellness Wednesday include blood pressure, height and weight, blood glucose, body fat, and flexibility. The monthly screenings are free.