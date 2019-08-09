Pace Varsity Women’s Choir named TMEA state honor choir - Brownsville Herald: Education

Pace Varsity Women’s Choir named TMEA state honor choir

Posted: Friday, August 9, 2019 12:00 pm

By GARY LONG Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Varsity Women’s Choir at Pace Early College High School has been named the 2020 Class 5-A Texas Music Educators Association State Honor Choir, the fourth choir from Brownsville and the first women’s choir to receive the designation.

As the 5A State Honor Choir, the Pace Varsity Women’s Choir will perform Feb. 12-15 at the 100th anniversary TMEA annual convention at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.

Thirty girls participate in choir at Pace. It is a co-curricular activity, meaning they receive classroom as well as after-school instruction. The choir in early May submitted recordings of a wide array of contemporary women’s music to TMEA to be judged by a panel of judges from around the state, said Will Armour, director of choirs at Pace ECHS.

TMEA notified Armour in June that the Pace Varsity Women’s Choir had been chosen the 2020 Class 5A state honor choir.

“These girls rehearse three to four times a week for two hours after school,” Armour said. “They give up their weekends to practice, and they’re also involved in countless other activities. They’re Top 5% and Top 10% students who are involved in all types of organizations on campus.”

Armour credited the vocal music programs at Stell and Manzano middle schools for preparing the girls to participate in choir at the high school level.

The choir’s associate director is Joe Alvear. The accompanist is Janna Ryan.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Friday, August 9, 2019 12:00 pm.

