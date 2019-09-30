Over 1,200 high school students attend Education Expo at TSC

More than 1,200 high school students from across the Rio Grande Valley flooded the halls of the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center Sept. 19 for the 18th Annual Education& Career Expo.

This is the third consecutive year that TSC hosts the Education & Career Expo at the ITEC Center, in collaboration with RGV Lead and Workforce Solutions Cameron.

“TSC was excited to hostthe Education and Career Expo for the third year in a row and we are proud of the partnership that we have with RGV Lead and Workforce Solutions Cameron,” said Dr. Jesús Roberto Rodríguez, TSC President. “This is a wonderful event that exposes students to a wide variety of programs of study and career opportunities that they may have not known about. The expo allows students to talk to instructors from various fields, as well as to see and touch equipment that is used in a particular program.”

High school students from La Joya to Brownsville had the opportunity to visit with representatives from TSC and other institutions of higher education that offer programs of study designed to help students prepare for careers in local business and explore career opportunities by interacting with 88 exhibitors from local, regional and state businesses, organizations and agencies.

"It is a great privilege to be a part of this event,” said Naomi Perales, RGV Lead President and Board Chair, and Texas Gas Service Community Relations Manager. “We want to thank all the partners – Workforce Solutions Cameron, RGV Lead, TSC, the sponsors, presenters and the staff who worked together to make this annual event a success. We are grateful to Texas Southmost College for the wonderful location and contributions. We also thank Brownsville ISD, and all the other school districts, colleges and universities who participated. All the partners realize this event is a critical part of helping our students determine their career and educational pathways. This event plays a significant role in helping students, who are the region’s future workforce, chart the right path and be an asset to the future growth and development of the Rio Grande Valley.”

Among the school districts that participated in this year’s expo were Brownsville, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, San Benito, Point Isabel, La Feria, Edinburg, La Joya, Lyford, Mercedes, Monte Alto, Lasara, PSJA, Raymondville, Weslaco and Vanguard Academy.