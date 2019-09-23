New TSC student government elections sees increased student involvement - Brownsville Herald: Education

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

New TSC student government elections sees increased student involvement

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 7:30 pm

New TSC student government elections sees increased student involvement SPECIAL TO THE HERALD Brownsville Herald

The TSC Student Life department recently held elections for the Student Government Association resulting in the highest student voter turnout to date.

The SGA serves as the representative organization for the student body at Texas Southmost College and provides a platform for advocacy for student issues. This year’s SGA elections saw an increase of nearly seven times the student voter turnout from previous years.

“When I first got (to TSC), I wanted to become more involved,” said newly elected SGA President Paola Britzell Lugo, a TSC general studies major. “I ran for vice president last year and ended up winning. When I got to shadow under (the former SGA president), she really showed me the way and taught me what it takes to be president. Finally, this year I get to live up to it.”

Previous SGA’s have worked to push issues important to the student body, like establishing a smoking ban on campus and including Recreation Center services within college fees for attending students.

“One of the SGA’s priorities is to hear out students and show them that they have a voice here at TSC,” said newly elected SGA Vice President Alondra Franzeli Gonzalez, a TSC science major. “I’m hoping to get a larger crowd started with our SGA and motivate students, fellow students, because we’re the shareholders of this college. This is our community college.”

SGA hopes to continue the mission of the previous year’s association by supporting the availability of food services on campus.

“Food services is a long-term goal and we want to lay down the foundation so future SGA’s can fulfill that goal,” commented Lugo. “Each semester we try to come up with goals and we are still working on new ones to accomplish in the short term.”

For more information about the TSC’s Student Government Association, please contact the TSC Student Life department at (956) 295-3462 or email studentlife@tsc.edu.

Posted in on Monday, September 23, 2019 7:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]