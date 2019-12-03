Middle school students learn about health care professions

Over 600 middle school students from four school districts in the Lower Rio Grande Valley attended the Health Care Forum hosted by Texas Southmost College in collaboration with Workforce Solutions Cameron and the Brownsville Independent School District.

The purpose of the Health Care Forum was to raise awareness about health care careers in Cameron County to address the high demand for health care professionals in this career cluster.

Middle school students from the Brownsville, Los Fresnos, Point Isabel and La Feria school districts had the opportunity to hear from local health care professionals about the wide array of careers in the health care industry, and the health care programs of study available at TSC.

“Workforce Solutions Cameron was pleased to partner with TSC and BISD to host this Health Care Forum for middle school students,” said Henry Castillo, regional director of Workforce Solutions Cameron. “These forums allow students to hear directly from industry professionals sharing their personal experiences in a variety of health care occupations. We look forward to continuing our industry forums to educate and motivate students as they prepare to pursue their career pathway goals.”

The students heard stories and gained valuable insight into the health care profession from successful professionals in the health care industry in the Rio Grande Valley, as well as information on health care careers that are in demand.

Valley Regional Medical Center CEO Art Garza was the keynote speaker for the forum that also featured a panel of health care professionals, testimonials from two TSC health professions students and information about health care programs available at TSC.

“Students heard firsthand how attending TSC can help them move forward into a career in health care,” said Scott Nelson, TSC Emergency Medical Science program director. “They also had the opportunity to hear the student perspective from two current TSC students and their experience in the Associate Degree Nursing program and the Medical Laboratory Technology program at TSC.”

Medical Laboratory Technology student Zayra Gama and ADN student Daisy Lucas shared their passion for helping others as a main factor in pursuing a career in health care and for deciding on the health care programs they are studying at TSC.

TSC offers health care careers in Nursing, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Emergency Medical Science, Medical Laboratory Technology, Radiologic Technology and Respiratory Care.

“TSC health care professions faculty are truly passionate about their programs and helping students fulfill their dreams of entering the health care field,” said Beth Kasprisin, TSC ADN program director.

For more information about TSC’s health care programs, call 956-295-3381.