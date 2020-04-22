Los Fresnos seniors may pick up graduation regalia Tuesday

Los Fresnos High School seniors may pick up their graduation regalia through a curbside service at the school Tuesday, April 28.

This option is completely voluntary and not required. Students who wish to have their caps, gown, tassel and other items may have them shipped to their homes for a $12 United States Postal Service fee.

Facial masks should be worn for pick-ups in compliance with the Cameron County regulations.

LFHS Commencement is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 30, at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium. Alternate dates of June 20, July 18 and August 8 are scheduled subject to the lifting of shelter-in-place orders and the ability to keep the community safe.

Students Who Have Paid in Full

The pick-up service will follow this procedure on April 28:

>>Times: Students with last names A through L – 9:30 a.m. to noon; students with last names M through Z, Noon to 2:30 p.m.

>> All vehicles must enter at the LFHS south entrance

>>A letter-size sheet of paper with the student’s name should be placed on the windshield on the passenger side of the vehicle; if picking up for more than one student, places all names on the sheet

>>A staff member from Herff Jones will approach the vehicle and check the student’s name to get the order ready

>>If you have a balance remaining prior to delivery or if there are questions about your order (see below), students will be asked to move to a parking space for assistance.

New Orders To Be Paid April 28 for Pick-Up

>>Students should bring $45 cash (exact amount) and place name, height and weight on the paper the windshield.

Students Who Have Not Ordered Regalia or Have Balance Remaining

Students should follow this procedure no later than April 27:

>>Balance remaining – Pay balance by phone to Herff Jones office at 956-971-0064 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays

>>New orders – Orders may be placed on line at www.rgvgrad.com. New online orders including a shipping fee and are automatically shipped to your home.

>>Students with existing orders with a zero balance who wished for regalia to be shipped to homes, contact Herff Jones at (956) 971-0064. A $12.00 shipping fee for this service will apply.

Reminders

>>Patience is requested

>>Remain in your vehicle

>>Do not come if you are feeling ill

>>Regalia may be picked up for friends

Options for Shipment

>>Parents or students wishing to receive items via priority mail may do so. The standard shipping cost of $12 will apply.

For more information, contact Herff Jones at (956) 971-0064 or send an email to info@rgvgrad.com.