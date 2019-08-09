Los Fresnos Back-to-School dates and information - Brownsville Herald: Education

Los Fresnos Back-to-School dates and information

Posted: Friday, August 9, 2019 6:00 am

Los Fresnos Back-to-School dates and information

Registration for students new to Los Fresnos CISD: Ongoing until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, respective campuses where students are zoned to. Students returning to Los Fresnos CISD have been pre-registered.

Elementary School Meet-the Teacher Dates (Round-Up): Tuesday, Aug. 13. Times vary:

>>Las Yescas Elementary: 1 to 3 p.m.

>>Laureles Elementary: 1 to 3 p.m.

>>Lopez-Riggins Elementary: 2 to 4 p.m.

>>Los Fresnos Elementary: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

>>Olmito Elementary: 1-3 p.m.

>>Palmer-Laakso Elementary: 1 to 3 p.m.

>>Rancho Verde Elementary: 1 to 3:30 p.m.

>>Dora Romero Elementary: 1 to 3 p.m.

>>Villareal Elementary: 2-4 p.m.

6th Grade Parent Orientations: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 – at Liberty Memorial, Los Cuates and Resaca middle schools. At the end of each session, class schedules will be distributed.

7th-8th Grade Schedule Pickups: Friday, Aug. 9 at Liberty Memorial and Los Cuates middle schools, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 13 for Resaca Middle School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

>>Freshman Parent Orientation (Fish Camp): Held Aug. 2 at Los Fresnos United.

>>Sophomore Class Schedule Pickups: Anytime up to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, Los Fresnos United.

>>Juniors: 9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Los Fresnos High School

>>Seniors: 9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Los Fresnos High School

To check boundaries of the school zones, visit http://www.lfcisd.net/maps.

For more information, contact the offices of the respective campuses. A directory of schools can be found at http://www.lfcisd.net/cms/One.aspx?portalId=842&amp;pageId=207411.

The doors will be opened for nearly 11,000 Los Fresnos CISD students when classes begin Wednesday, August 14, for the 2019-20 school year.

More than 900 Los Fresnos CISD teachers will report to work Wednesday, Aug. 7, in preparation for the start of classes for the 2019-20 school year.

Classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 14, for almost 11,000 students at the 14 campuses.

Los Fresnos CISD is entering its fourth year as a District of Innovation, which allows for an earlier start dates which leads to an earlier finish date in May, and allows for an easier college enrollment process for December and May graduates.

There are minor changes to the 2019-20 Academic calendar from the previous year. Students will have the following holidays:

>>Labor Day, Sept. 2

>>Columbus Day, Oct. 14

>>Thanksgiving: Nov. 25-29

>>Christmas: Dec. 13-Jan. 3

>>Spring Break: March 16-20

>>Easter Break: April 10-13

>>Memorial Day: May 25

The last class day is May 28. The LFHS Class of 2020 Commencement is scheduled May 30.

Teachers reported to work Aug. 7 for Convocation and will participate in Professional Learning activities leading up to the first class day. Their remaining schedule is as follows:

>>Thursday and Friday Aug. 8-9: Professional learning, district-level, all day, locations throughout district.

>>Monday, Aug. 12: Professional learning (campus-level), respective campuses, all day

>>Tuesday, Aug. 13: Teacher work day, individual campuses; Meet-the-Teacher events, elementary schools, throughout the afternoon.

There are several new principals or principals at new locations for the new school year:

>>Veronica Grimaldo, Los Fresnos Elementary School

>>Rosemary Leal, Olmito Elementary School

>>Mary Chavez, Rancho Verde Elementary

>>Laura Treviño, Dora Romero Elementary

>>Maria Elisa Pineda, Resaca Middle School

>>William Roach, Los Fresnos United

Posted in on Friday, August 9, 2019 6:00 am.

