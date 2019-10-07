Local attorney highlights wills and estates at TSC Community Law Class

Continuing Texas Southmost College’s initiative to connect community members with knowledgeable legal professionals, Law & You: Community Law Classes held its second presentation focused on wills and estates Sept. 21 at the college’s ITEC Center.

Judith P. Lucio, partner at Hamilton & Lucio, P.C. Attorneys at Law, led the presentation on wills and estates. As part of Lucio’s practice, she advises clients on estate planning and probate issues. Lucio is a member of the State of Texas Bar Association and the United States District Court Southern District of Texas.

“I hope participants come away with a better understanding of wills and probate and the importance of having a will,” said Lucio. “We want people to know about the things we ask and what needs to be considered when making a will, the difference between having a will, not having one, and how it affects people.”

Lucio’s presentation touched on several topics of relevance to residents of the Rio Grande Valley, including estates where a home is the largest asset divided among numerous family members, foreign nationals who own property or assets on both sides of the border, and obtaining verified translations of foreign and domestic legal documents.

“These classes are an excellent idea and include very important, interesting topics,” said Lucio. “It’s great because it’s not just for students, but it’s open to the community and provides enough knowledge to be able to ask questions about these topics.”

Law & You: Community Law Classes will continue through November with two more presentations. A Family Law class will be held Oct. 19 and a Business Law class will be offered Nov. 16. All classes are held at the TSC ITEC Center, room E104. For more information, call (956) 295-3724.