Leadership workshop fosters next generation of student leaders at TSC

The Texas Southmost College Student Leadership Academy held its kick-off session Sept. 18 to welcome new and returning TSC students to engage in networking activities and leadership development workshops.

The workshop,led by the TSC Student Life department, encourages students to work together and learn communication skills through service learning projects, volunteer opportunities, and enhancing students’ preparation for future employment.

“(SLA) is definitely a place where I think a lot of students need to go,” said Arianna Sanchez, a TSC English major. “This is a great opportunity to come meet new people, talk, get rid of the shyness, and become a social butterfly if you choose to.”

During the kick-off session, students participated in icebreaker activities that helped them become familiar with their peers and the TSC staff, who will mentor them through the ongoing academy, by learning one fact about each person in the room and filling out a bingo card with various descriptions.

“I never really saw myself doing (SLA) because I would always be shy and embarrassed, but I thought to myself, ‘why not,’” said Felix Rocha Jr., a TSC business major. “I’ve been told that I have the potential to be a leader, so I decided to come and participate to learn about leadership skills that will help me become a leader in some way, shape or form.”

The workshop will continue through the fall 2019 semester and students that successfully complete the program will earn a diploma that designates them as Certified Student Leaders in December.

“SLA gives you the opportunity to meet new people,” said Sanchez. “You’ll be able to do new things that you never thought you’d be able to do and once you do, you’ll love it and want to continue. You’ll be the next generation of Student Leaders who bring people to the SLA.”

For more information about the TSC Student Leadership Academy, visit www.tsc.edu/sla, call (956) 295-3462 or email studentlife@tsc.edu.