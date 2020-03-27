IDEA Public Schools raising money to help families

IDEA Public Schools has created an emergency relief fund to help combat some of the areas that are challenging families.

Closing the Digital Divide Fund

IDEA’s goal is for all students in grades 1st -12th to have access to a laptop computer connected to the internet in their home. IDEA’s operations team conducted an extensive survey of our families, garnering more than 21,000 responses. Through this outreach, we learned that an estimated 7,700 families do not have internet access separate from a smartphone and that most students did not have access to a laptop computer to complete assignments and connect with their teacher.

After redistributing 17,000 laptops from IDEA schools, there are still nearly 26,000 students without a computer. All donations raised through this fund will support purchases of hardware and internet access for IDEA students and teachers.

COVID-19 Alumni Emergency Relief Fund

Graduates of IDEA Public Schools need financial support for transportation to their homes or a permanent location as dorms around the country are closing. This fund would also help provide basic necessities such as rent and food when campus jobs are lost, and school cafeterias closed. Donations would also support purchases of laptops to participate in online learning. All donations raised through this fund will go directly to IDEA alumni.

COVID-19 Students and Families Emergency Relief Fund

Multiple IDEA families are losing their primary sources of income and are left without a way to pay for rent, electricity and other basic needs. At IDEA Public Schools, we are committed to the core value of team and family. All donations raised through this fund will go directly to IDEA families.

To make a donation to any of these relief funds please visit https://ideapublicschools.org/support-idea/