History will come to life at TSC’s Living History Day Oct. 12

The community will have the opportunity to travel to another time and place in history at Texas Southmost College’s third annual Living History Day event set for Oct. 12 at the TSC Performing Arts Center.

The Saturday event begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at noon, and is free and open to the public.

TSC’s Living History Day journey through history begins in ancient Rome and spans 13 historical stations through the modern era.

Among the historical stations will be the Dark Ages, Renaissance, conquest of the Americas, Revolutionary War, Texas Independence, and the Women’s Rights Movement.

Each time period will be represented with historical actors attired in era-appropriate clothing who will provide explanations on common life, military equipment and strategies, daily life struggles, and its major historical significance. Historic artifacts will also be available for the community to view.

In addition, the event will also feature a musket dry firing, a six-pound cannon dry firing from the Palo Alto Battlefield National Historic Park, a sword demonstration, food and music.

For more Information about TSC’s Living History Day, contact rob.ramaker@tsc.edu or dirk.yarker@tsc.edu.