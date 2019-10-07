History will come to life at TSC’s Living History Day Oct. 12 - Brownsville Herald: Education

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

History will come to life at TSC’s Living History Day Oct. 12

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 7:00 pm

History will come to life at TSC’s Living History Day Oct. 12 SPECIAL TO THE HERALD Brownsville Herald

The community will have the opportunity to travel to another time and place in history at Texas Southmost College’s third annual Living History Day event set for Oct. 12 at the TSC Performing Arts Center.

The Saturday event begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at noon, and is free and open to the public.

TSC’s Living History Day journey through history begins in ancient Rome and spans 13 historical stations through the modern era.

Among the historical stations will be the Dark Ages, Renaissance, conquest of the Americas, Revolutionary War, Texas Independence, and the Women’s Rights Movement.

Each time period will be represented with historical actors attired in era-appropriate clothing who will provide explanations on common life, military equipment and strategies, daily life struggles, and its major historical significance. Historic artifacts will also be available for the community to view.

In addition, the event will also feature a musket dry firing, a six-pound cannon dry firing from the Palo Alto Battlefield National Historic Park, a sword demonstration, food and music.

For more Information about TSC’s Living History Day, contact rob.ramaker@tsc.edu or dirk.yarker@tsc.edu.

Posted in on Monday, October 7, 2019 7:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]