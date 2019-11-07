History Harvest event scheduled for Saturday at UTRGV - Brownsville Herald: Education

History Harvest event scheduled for Saturday at UTRGV

Posted: Thursday, November 7, 2019 6:30 pm

Staff Report Brownsville Herald

The University Library Special Collections and Archives at UTRGV invites members of the community to History Harvest, a collaborative, community-based approach to documenting the history of an event or a specific place, on Saturday.

The goal of the event, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus is to “harvest” historical materials from the community for an upcoming exhibit entitled, “The U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros: 195 Years in Northern Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley.”

During the History Harvest, members of the community are invited to bring and share their photographs, letters, videos, and stories relating to the U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros, or any aspects of Rio Grande Valley history.

At the event, UTRGV library staff and volunteers will be on-hand to:

>>Gather information and digitize materials from members of the community.

>>Scan or photograph materials for digital preservation and access.

>>Schedule appointments with people who are interested in sharing their personal memories and experiences relating to the U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros.

