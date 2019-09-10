High schoolers develop leadership, networking skills at TSC

Thirty-three students from high schools across the Rio Grande Valley became certified student leaders July 26 as part of the Texas Southmost College Learning to Lead program.

The program started in summer 2017 and aims to develop high school juniors and seniors leadership skills,help them network in the community and create service-oriented leaders.

Students participated in various workshops during the five-week program that helped them achieve these goals.

Workshops included team communication, ethical leadership, financial literacy, public speaking, conflict resolution, among others.

Virginia Sandoval, TSC coordinator of student development, said the college is developing young leaders in the community with this program.

“We train them, help sharpen their leadership skills, make connections and become leaders in the community,” Sandoval said.

In addition to experience, the Learning to Lead program provides two $1,000 scholarships to two students who plan to enroll at TSC full time.

Hanna Early College High School students Jose Angel Estrada and Lillian Calvillo said the program helped them hone their leadership skills and prepare for life after high school.

“It gave me the opportunity to really focus on what it means to be a leader,” Estrada said.

Calvillo added that the program helped her build her résumé and set goals for her future.

“The program was very interactive,” Calvillo said. “It taught me a lot of things and helped me make a plan for my future. It was a really good experience.”

Larry Rideaux, TSC vice president of student services, said the Learning to Lead program helps students take responsibility for their own futures.

“We want our students to take responsibility for their own successes,” Rideaux said. “At TSC, it’s not all about making good grades, it’s about succeeding in class plus developing your capacity to lead with the intent to serve our local community.”

For more information about the Learning to Lead program at TSC, call (956) 295-3419 or email virginia.sandoval@tsc.edu.