Four schools get A ratings from Texas School Guide

Four Los Fresnos CISD schools received “A” ratings in rankings released by Texas School Guide’s Children at Risk program.

Children at Risk ranks all elementary and middle schools across three main areas: student achievement, achievement plus poverty and student growth. High schools are also ranked on college readiness.

Olmito Elementary and Rancho Verde Elementary each received A+ ratings for the second straight year. OES was among the top five percent of schools statewide to receive an A+ ratings.

Villareal Elementary, which received an A- rating last year, received an A rating this year.

Los Cuates Middle School was the highest-ranked secondary school in the district with an A- rating.

For a complete listing of school ratings, visit www.texasschoolguide.org.