Engineering Academy students place at Aggies Invent design challenge

Two Texas A&M-Chevron Engineering Academy students at Texas Southmost College participated and placed second in the Aggies Invent design challenge held Sept. 6-8 at College Station.

The Aggies Invent is a 48-hour intensive design experience where students in multidisciplinary teams exercise their innovation, creativity and communication skills. The theme for the design challenge was nuclear security.

In addition to claiming second place, second-year Engineering Academy at TSC students Jessica Chapa De Leon and Raul Benitez were awarded a $750 check, which was shared among their teammates, for their design of a prototype black boxthat would test structures to prevent an accident.

“It was a wonderful experience and we had a lot of fun,” said Benitez. “When we first walked in, we didn’t know anything about nuclear security. As the competition went on, we started doing our research and figuring it out. In our case, nuclear security was for structural integrity. Our device would be able to detect if something would start cracking or collapsing. It can be used to analyze structures to prevent an accident.”

Seventy students were selected to compete in the design challenge that started Sept. 6 at the SuSu and Mark A. Fischer ’72 Engineering Design Center. Nine teams were formed out of the 70 students participating in the challenge, projects were selected and concept development began.

Over the next 48 hours, the nine teams researched their topic and collaborated to develop their concept, prepared a video and a 10-minute presentation. The teams presented their projects on Sept. 8.

“It was really fun to see what an engineer does on a daily basis,” said Chapa De Leon. “It was exciting and challenging. It was kind of stressful because at first we didn’t know what to do with it or how to solve it, but the fact that we had a team helped us work together to come up with a solution. It’s about doing the research and spending the time to try and solve the problem. It doesn’t matter how much you know or how little you know. It’s about having the desire to learn and solve the problem.”

The competition is limited to the Texas A&M University System and the TAMU-Chevron Engineering Academies. However, it’s open to undergraduate and graduate students within the TAMU System and academies.

“The challenge provided us with a lot of experience and we were able to network with other students, we made really good friends with our teammates and the mentors were amazing,” said Benitez. “Our participation and winning second place made a big impression, and we were proud to represent the Engineering Academy at TSC.”

For more information about the TAMU-Chevron Engineering Academy at TSC, call (956) 295-3694 or email engineeringacademy@tsc.edu.