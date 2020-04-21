Deadline for UTRGV Summer Relief Package extended through May 29 - Brownsville Herald: Education

Deadline for UTRGV Summer Relief Package extended through May 29

Posted: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 4:58 pm

Deadline for UTRGV Summer Relief Package extended through May 29 Special to the Herald Brownsville Herald

The Summer Relief Package announced earlier this month by UTRGV will extend the deadline until May 29.

The relief package is available for all students, including undergraduate, graduate, transfer and transient (non-UTRGV students) who already have enrolled or who enroll for summer classes by May 29.

A major incentive of the package is up to $1,000 in summer relief for eligible students.

Every student who enrolls in six hours in one summer session or over the course of both summer sessions is eligible for up to $1,000 of relief after their current Federal and State aid (like Federal Summer Pell and Summer Boost Grant), scholarships, and other gift aid is applied. Any remaining tuition balance not covered by the above programs can be covered by this up to $1,000 of relief.

Other incentives included in UTRGV’s Summer Relief Package are:

Free Zone 2 Parking Pass – A free Zone 2 parking pass for the 2020-21 academic year will be provided to every student who completes six hours in one or both summer sessions. *Accelerated Online Program students are not eligible for this incentive.

$100 VBucks – Receive $100 in VBucks for the 2020-21 academic year that can be used to purchase meals and retail goods and services.

UTRGV Swag – Students will receive a package of UTRGV swag delivered to their homes.

In addition to announcing the Summer Relief Package to help mitigate some financial burden for students, UTRGV President Guy Bailey also notified students this Summer Semester will be fully online.

Summer Session I for UTRGV starts June 1; Summer Session II begins July 6.

To enroll, go to my.utrgv.edu/home. Not yet a UTRGV student? Apply at Undergraduate Admissions or the Graduate College.

Posted in on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 4:58 pm.

