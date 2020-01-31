CTE, P-TECH programs get boost

The Brownsville Independent School District and its community partners marked a pair of workforce development milestones Thursday afternoon at Porter Early College High School.

The district acknowledged the receipt of two grants from the Texas Workforce Commission totaling nearly $500,000, which will be used to support BISD job training and Career and Technical Education programs. BISD touted the programs as the most robust in Brownsville and the Rio Grande Valley.

BISD officials unveiled two groups of manufacturing robots, one for the new P-TECH advanced manufacturing school at Porter, the other for the CTE Certification Center at the former Cummings middle school. The TWC grants paid for the small and medium sized robots. Toyota donated two large manufacturing robots to BISD like the ones in use at its truck plant in San Antonio and elsewhere. The robots, valued at $80,000 each, have outlived their manufacturing life but are useful for training purposes.

Students at any BISD high school can use the CTE Certification Center at Cummings.

Julian Alvarez, the TWC commissioner for labor, traveled to Brownsville to present the checks. BISD acknowledged two Jobs and Education for Texans grants, the first a TWC JET Grant for $300,000, the second a TWC Dual Credit CTE grant for $191,868.

Community partners recognized at the event included the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corp. and its Executive Director Mario Losoya.

Losoya introduced the concept of a P-TECH high school to community partners in Brownsville beginning in September 2018, said Griselda Muñoz, the human resources manager at CK Technologies, Porter’s, main partner in planning the Porter P-TECH, which launched this year with its first cohort of 53 ninth-grade students.

CK Technologies, 6720 Paredes Line Road, produces plastic injection parts for the commercial truck and bus industry including bumpers, grilles, fairings and other body and interior panels.

Muñoz said CK Technologies signed a memorandum of understanding with BISD in March, and that it has been a joy to work with Porter and its P-TECH students.

Losoya in a recent interview said GBIC’s “interest is that by the time a student graduates, he or she has the industry certificates, the workplace experience and a two-year degree, so essentially we’re accelerating a workforce development strategy in Brownsville.”

P-TECH stands for Pathways in Technology Early College High School. It is a ninth-grade through associate’s degree education reform initiative created to prepare young people with the academic, technical and professional skills required for 21st century jobs and ongoing education. IBM, the New York City Department of Education, and The City University of New York designed and launched the first P-TECH school in Brooklyn, N.Y., in September 2011 and the first class graduated in June 2017.

The Porter P-TECH and a companion P-TECH at Hanna in bio-medical technology are the first such schools in the Valley, officials said. Losoya sits on the state P-TECH and JET grant advisory boards, appointed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. He also previously worked for Toyota in San Antonio.

The Texas Education Agency has adopted the P-TECH model. Dallas has the most P-TECH schools in the state.

Cesar Cepeda, a Porter P-TECH ninth-grader, said he was planning to attend another BISD high school because of the engineering classes offered. He found out about the Porter P-TECH in eighth grade at Faulk Middle School and decided to attend Porter. He cited the potential to earn an associate’s degree, learn how to program the Toyota robot and participate in robotics competitions while in high school as reasons.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com