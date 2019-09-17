Constitution Day at TSC to feature Efrén Olivares presentation

Texas Southmost College will celebrate Constitution Day Sept. 17 with a daylong schedule of activities and events that will conclude with a feature presentation by Texas Civil Rights Project’s Racial and Economic Justice Program Director Efrén C. Olivares at 5:30 p.m. at TSC’s SET-B Lecture Hall.

Constitution Day events at TSC are free and open to the public.

Olivares will discuss fighting family separation and anti-immigrant policies on the U.S.-Mexico border during his presentation.

“We’re excited about hosting Constitution Day at Texas Southmost College and providing all-day activities and events to our students and the community,” said Dr. Brian McCormack, TSC Dean of Humanities. “We have a great lineup of speakers and presentations over the course of the day, and we are honored to have Efrén Olivares as our keynote speaker. He is passionate and devoted to advocating for the constitutional and human rights of immigrants and their families.”

Constitution Day is celebrated to highlight the values and ideals on which the United States was founded, as well as the sacrifices that were made for freedom in the founding of the country.

TSC’s daylong Constitution Day celebration will feature four presentations, beginning at 12:30 p.m. with a historical perspective of the U.S. Constitution by TSC history instructors Dirk Yarker and Rob Ramaker.

They will demonstrate the historical and social conditions of Americans from 1776 to 1789 through a historical recreation of this period. In addition, Yarker and Ramaker will explore the historical conditions that would eventually produce the U.S. Constitution.

Activities will continue at 2 p.m. with presentations by TSC Visiting History ScholarDr. Anthony Knopp and TSC Program Coordinator of Paralegal Studies Dr. Kevin O’Malley.

Knopp will provide a talk on executive actions and their role on the U.S. Constitutional system, while O’Malley will discuss if people entering the U.S. illegally possess the right to claim the same protections afforded to American citizens via due process and equal protection clauses of the U.S. Constitution. The talk will explain why they should be afforded the same rights.

A panel discussion with Team Brownsvilleon helping asylum seekers and the current status with Migrant Protection protocol will be held at 3 p.m.

TSC’s Constitution Day events will conclude with Olivares’ feature presentation on fighting family separation and anti-immigrant policies on the U.S.-Mexico border at 5:30 p.m. All the presentations will be held at the college’s SET-B Lecture Hall.

For additional information about Constitution Day at TSC, call (956) 295-3382.