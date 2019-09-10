Brownsville, Rio Hondo students attend Scorpion Summer Camps

As part of the Texas Southmost College Board of Trustees and TSC President Jesús Roberto Rodriguez’s commitment to promoting STEM-related opportunities for secondary public school students, this summer, over 450 middle school and high school students from the Brownsville and Rio Hondo school districts participated in the college’s Scorpion Summer Camps.

Each Scorpion Summer Camp is a weeklong program designed to give students an authentic college experience and the opportunity to explore multiple STEM-related programs of study.

The Scorpion Summer Camp allowed students to engage in exciting and interactive activities, and explore workshops in iOS coding, biotechnology, cybersecurity, public speaking, SATprep and health professions.

“The Scorpion Summer Camp offers students a great opportunity to work with expert faculty who are using state-of-the-art equipment, innovative curriculum, and connect their program of study to future career opportunities,” said Dr. Joanna Kile, TSC vice president of instruction.

The program began in June and consisted of two to four sessions per day, each week for four weeks at TSC’s International Technology, Education and Commerce Center. Each week, a new cohort of students participated in the summer camp.

Among the interactive workshops students participated in during the camp were biotechnology and health professions.

In biotechnology, students gained insight in bioscience applications to solve problems, while health professions provided them the feel of real-life experiences using state-of-the-art Patient Simulator Manikins to educate students on CPR compressions, childbirth, arterial blood gases, patient intubation, and radiology.

Students also had the opportunity to learn about mobile app development and public speaking.

During the iOS workshop, students were exposed to the fundamentals of iOS mobile app development using the programming language Swift, while public speaking provided them basic exposure and the experience of communicating to a live audience.

Marisela Cantu, a BISD teacher and mother of three, said the summer camps are great for students such as her son and hopes that the college continues to offer them.

“They gave him the opportunity to explore different careers so he is going to be better prepared,” said Cantu. “Students are going to have more knowledge on what they want to pursue in the future.”

For more information about TSC’s Scorpion Summer Camp, call (956) 295-3439 or email sarai.barrera@tsc.edu.