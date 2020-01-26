Brownsville native guides UTRGV dual-credit programs

Michael Aldape has seen dual-enrollment programs expand here and in Texas in the time he has overseen their development for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Aldape is director of special programs for dual credit at UTRGV, a position that has developed alongside the university’s transition from its legacy institutions in Brownsville and Edinburg to the current institution. He has worked for UTRGV-Brownsville since its days as the University of Texas at Brownsville and Texas Southmost College.

While dual credit programs for high school students have been around since the 1960s, the current surge toward dual-credit programs and early college high schools began around 2002 when the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation started funding such programs, he said.

In 2008 the Gates foundation funded Brownsville Early College High School, which served as a model and is situated adjacent to the UTRGV-Brownsville campus. Since then early college high schools and dual-credit programs have flourished across the Valley and in Texas.

In 2000 there were less than 10,000 dual credit students across the state. Today there are well over 150,000. Dual credit programs have become the norm rather that the exception, Aldape said.

Currently UTRGV has a portfolio of dual-credit partnership agreements with 27 of the 37 school districts in the Region One Educational Service Center that stretches from Laredo to Brownsville.

Aldape oversees those partnerships. He said dual-credit students typically need good mentoring and strong counseling, which school districts generally do a good job of providing.

“We really try to blend what we’re doing at the university with what the school districts are already doing to support their students,” Aldape said, adding that programs are tailored to a district’s specific needs. “There really isn’t a one size fits all for dual credit and as much as possible we try to design programs that benefit students,” he said.

Aldape is a Brownsville native who attended Brownsville Independent School District schools through elementary school. He was home schooled in middle and high school before earning undergraduate and master’s degrees in history from UT-Brownsville.

He is working on his doctorate in educational leadership at the University of Texas at Austin. His ultimate goal is to become a university provost or president.

